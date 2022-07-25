Navin Fluorine Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 397.52 crore, up 21.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 397.52 crore in June 2022 up 21.75% from Rs. 326.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.45 crore in June 2022 up 33.15% from Rs. 55.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.04 crore in June 2022 up 26.96% from Rs. 86.67 crore in June 2021.

Navin Fluorine EPS has increased to Rs. 15.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.29 in June 2021.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 3,787.85 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.39% returns over the last 6 months and -3.20% over the last 12 months.