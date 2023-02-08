 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Navin Fluorine Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.58 crore, up 48.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Navin Fluorine International are:

Net Sales at Rs 563.58 crore in December 2022 up 48.72% from Rs. 378.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.56 crore in December 2022 up 54.91% from Rs. 68.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.50 crore in December 2022 up 56.04% from Rs. 106.06 crore in December 2021.

Navin Fluorine International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 563.58 419.20 378.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 563.58 419.20 378.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 267.32 203.30 158.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.18 5.34 4.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.08 -25.06 4.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.56 57.22 46.85
Depreciation 25.01 17.66 12.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 93.02 84.57 65.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.57 76.17 86.45
Other Income 9.92 10.90 7.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.49 87.07 93.93
Interest 9.20 4.02 0.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 131.29 83.05 93.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 131.29 83.05 93.56
Tax 24.73 25.24 24.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.56 57.81 68.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.56 57.81 68.79
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 106.56 57.81 68.79
Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.50 11.67 13.89
Diluted EPS 21.49 11.66 13.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.50 11.67 13.89
Diluted EPS 21.49 11.66 13.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
