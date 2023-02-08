Navin Fluorine Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.58 crore, up 48.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 563.58 crore in December 2022 up 48.72% from Rs. 378.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.56 crore in December 2022 up 54.91% from Rs. 68.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.50 crore in December 2022 up 56.04% from Rs. 106.06 crore in December 2021.