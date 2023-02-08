English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Navin Fluorine Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.58 crore, up 48.72% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Navin Fluorine International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 563.58 crore in December 2022 up 48.72% from Rs. 378.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.56 crore in December 2022 up 54.91% from Rs. 68.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.50 crore in December 2022 up 56.04% from Rs. 106.06 crore in December 2021.

    Navin Fluorine International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations563.58419.20378.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations563.58419.20378.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials267.32203.30158.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.185.344.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.08-25.064.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.5657.2246.85
    Depreciation25.0117.6612.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.0284.5765.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.5776.1786.45
    Other Income9.9210.907.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.4987.0793.93
    Interest9.204.020.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax131.2983.0593.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax131.2983.0593.56
    Tax24.7325.2424.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.5657.8168.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.5657.8168.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates106.5657.8168.79
    Equity Share Capital9.919.919.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.5011.6713.89
    Diluted EPS21.4911.6613.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.5011.6713.89
    Diluted EPS21.4911.6613.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited