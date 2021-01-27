Navin Fluorine Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 309.10 crore, up 18.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 309.10 crore in December 2020 up 18.65% from Rs. 260.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.89 crore in December 2020 up 29.67% from Rs. 45.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.39 crore in December 2020 up 17.25% from Rs. 77.09 crore in December 2019.

Navin Fluorine EPS has increased to Rs. 11.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.18 in December 2019.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 2,568.70 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.42% returns over the last 6 months and 131.77% over the last 12 months.