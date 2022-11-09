 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NAVA Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.76 crore, down 25.27% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NAVA are:

Net Sales at Rs 307.76 crore in September 2022 down 25.27% from Rs. 411.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.64 crore in September 2022 down 47.05% from Rs. 101.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.29 crore in September 2022 down 51.39% from Rs. 161.07 crore in September 2021.

NAVA EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.88 in September 2021.

NAVA shares closed at 185.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.07% returns over the last 6 months and 53.34% over the last 12 months.

NAVA
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 307.76 523.92 411.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 307.76 523.92 411.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 241.22 264.63 194.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -86.95 -42.62 -2.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.47 36.83 25.29
Depreciation 7.96 7.96 8.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.30 71.33 54.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.75 185.79 131.40
Other Income 16.58 18.65 21.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.33 204.44 152.94
Interest 3.35 2.87 3.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.99 201.57 149.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 66.99 201.57 149.62
Tax 16.03 25.20 50.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.96 176.37 98.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 2.68 0.20 2.33
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.64 176.57 101.31
Equity Share Capital 29.03 29.03 29.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.70 12.15 6.88
Diluted EPS 3.70 12.15 6.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.70 12.15 6.88
Diluted EPS 3.70 12.15 6.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:00 pm
