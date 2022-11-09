English
    NAVA Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.76 crore, down 25.27% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NAVA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 307.76 crore in September 2022 down 25.27% from Rs. 411.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.64 crore in September 2022 down 47.05% from Rs. 101.31 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.29 crore in September 2022 down 51.39% from Rs. 161.07 crore in September 2021.

    NAVA EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.88 in September 2021.

    NAVA shares closed at 185.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.07% returns over the last 6 months and 53.34% over the last 12 months.

    NAVA
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations307.76523.92411.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations307.76523.92411.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials241.22264.63194.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-86.95-42.62-2.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.4736.8325.29
    Depreciation7.967.968.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.3071.3354.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.75185.79131.40
    Other Income16.5818.6521.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.33204.44152.94
    Interest3.352.873.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.99201.57149.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax66.99201.57149.62
    Tax16.0325.2050.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.96176.3798.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items2.680.202.33
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.64176.57101.31
    Equity Share Capital29.0329.0329.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.7012.156.88
    Diluted EPS3.7012.156.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.7012.156.88
    Diluted EPS3.7012.156.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

