NAVA Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.76 crore, down 25.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.76 crore in September 2022 down 25.27% from Rs. 411.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.64 crore in September 2022 down 47.05% from Rs. 101.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.29 crore in September 2022 down 51.39% from Rs. 161.07 crore in September 2021.

NAVA EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.88 in September 2021.

NAVA shares closed at 185.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.07% returns over the last 6 months and 53.34% over the last 12 months.