NAVA Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 433.45 crore, down 6.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 433.45 crore in March 2023 down 6.55% from Rs. 463.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.28 crore in March 2023 down 47.13% from Rs. 129.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.69 crore in March 2023 down 46.54% from Rs. 192.07 crore in March 2022.

NAVA EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.89 in March 2022.

NAVA shares closed at 254.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.53% returns over the last 6 months and 32.38% over the last 12 months.