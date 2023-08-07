NAVA Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 425.93 crore, down 18.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 425.93 crore in June 2023 down 18.7% from Rs. 523.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.80 crore in June 2023 down 58.77% from Rs. 176.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.24 crore in June 2023 down 49.04% from Rs. 212.40 crore in June 2022.

NAVA EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.15 in June 2022.

NAVA shares closed at 361.00 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.27% returns over the last 6 months and 90.40% over the last 12 months.