    NAVA Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 425.93 crore, down 18.7% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NAVA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 425.93 crore in June 2023 down 18.7% from Rs. 523.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.80 crore in June 2023 down 58.77% from Rs. 176.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.24 crore in June 2023 down 49.04% from Rs. 212.40 crore in June 2022.

    NAVA EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.15 in June 2022.

    NAVA shares closed at 361.00 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.27% returns over the last 6 months and 90.40% over the last 12 months.

    NAVA
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations425.93433.45523.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations425.93433.45523.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials274.85290.03264.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-30.24-35.57-42.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.7621.0036.83
    Depreciation7.957.977.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.9872.0871.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.6277.94185.79
    Other Income12.6716.7818.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.2994.72204.44
    Interest2.743.252.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.5591.47201.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax97.5591.47201.57
    Tax25.7321.1025.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities71.8270.37176.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.98-2.090.20
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.8068.28176.57
    Equity Share Capital29.0329.0329.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.024.7112.15
    Diluted EPS5.024.7112.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.024.7112.15
    Diluted EPS5.024.7112.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

