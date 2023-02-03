NAVA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 335.18 crore, down 33.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 335.18 crore in December 2022 down 33.84% from Rs. 506.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.84 crore in December 2022 down 77.23% from Rs. 104.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.33 crore in December 2022 down 78.44% from Rs. 205.59 crore in December 2021.