NAVA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 335.18 crore, down 33.84% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NAVA are:

Net Sales at Rs 335.18 crore in December 2022 down 33.84% from Rs. 506.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.84 crore in December 2022 down 77.23% from Rs. 104.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.33 crore in December 2022 down 78.44% from Rs. 205.59 crore in December 2021.

NAVA
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 335.18 307.76 506.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 335.18 307.76 506.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 196.63 241.22 211.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.33 -86.95 10.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.61 25.47 25.32
Depreciation 7.97 7.96 8.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.68 66.30 62.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.96 53.75 188.34
Other Income 11.41 16.58 9.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.36 70.33 197.45
Interest 3.19 3.35 2.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.18 66.99 194.73
Exceptional Items -- -- -31.20
P/L Before Tax 33.18 66.99 163.52
Tax 10.06 16.03 59.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.12 50.96 103.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.73 2.68 0.75
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.84 53.64 104.72
Equity Share Capital 29.03 29.03 29.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 3.70 7.38
Diluted EPS 1.64 3.70 7.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 3.70 7.38
Diluted EPS 1.64 3.70 7.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
