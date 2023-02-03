English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NAVA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 335.18 crore, down 33.84% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NAVA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 335.18 crore in December 2022 down 33.84% from Rs. 506.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.84 crore in December 2022 down 77.23% from Rs. 104.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.33 crore in December 2022 down 78.44% from Rs. 205.59 crore in December 2021.

    NAVA
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations335.18307.76506.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations335.18307.76506.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials196.63241.22211.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.33-86.9510.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.6125.4725.32
    Depreciation7.977.968.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.6866.3062.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.9653.75188.34
    Other Income11.4116.589.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.3670.33197.45
    Interest3.193.352.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.1866.99194.73
    Exceptional Items-----31.20
    P/L Before Tax33.1866.99163.52
    Tax10.0616.0359.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.1250.96103.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.732.680.75
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.8453.64104.72
    Equity Share Capital29.0329.0329.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.643.707.38
    Diluted EPS1.643.707.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.643.707.38
    Diluted EPS1.643.707.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited