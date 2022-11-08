 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NAVA Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 741.68 crore, down 9.92% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NAVA are:

Net Sales at Rs 741.68 crore in September 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 823.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.36 crore in September 2022 up 341.75% from Rs. 31.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 409.66 crore in September 2022 up 1.42% from Rs. 403.92 crore in September 2021.

NAVA EPS has increased to Rs. 9.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in September 2021.

NAVA shares closed at 190.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.34% returns over the last 6 months and 57.38% over the last 12 months.

NAVA
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 741.68 1,025.02 823.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 741.68 1,025.02 823.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 272.28 325.94 244.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -83.96 -42.29 -5.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.41 64.55 47.45
Depreciation 74.74 75.11 72.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 228.97 214.16 199.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 196.24 387.55 265.47
Other Income 138.68 88.89 65.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 334.92 476.44 331.32
Interest 107.61 89.30 88.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 227.31 387.14 242.82
Exceptional Items -- -- -117.24
P/L Before Tax 227.31 387.14 125.59
Tax 51.56 48.35 143.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 175.75 338.79 -18.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 2.68 0.20 2.33
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 178.42 338.99 -15.75
Minority Interest -41.06 -40.38 46.84
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 137.36 298.61 31.10
Equity Share Capital 29.03 29.03 29.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.44 20.58 -2.14
Diluted EPS 9.44 20.58 -2.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.44 20.58 -2.14
Diluted EPS 9.44 20.58 -2.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
