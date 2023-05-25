English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NAVA Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 881.44 crore, down 13.28% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NAVA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 881.44 crore in March 2023 down 13.28% from Rs. 1,016.47 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.66 crore in March 2023 down 9.52% from Rs. 272.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 466.16 crore in March 2023 down 11.3% from Rs. 525.57 crore in March 2022.

    NAVA EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.77 in March 2022.

    NAVA shares closed at 254.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.53% returns over the last 6 months and 32.38% over the last 12 months.

    NAVA
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations881.44880.011,016.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations881.44880.011,016.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials291.21211.51245.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-34.5919.1513.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.1545.0257.84
    Depreciation78.2778.0976.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses225.46204.91297.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax268.95321.33326.44
    Other Income118.94140.80122.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax387.89462.13449.28
    Interest90.70109.5682.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax297.19352.57366.61
    Exceptional Items----46.03
    P/L Before Tax297.19352.57412.64
    Tax-46.37-9.5157.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities343.56362.08354.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-2.090.734.82
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period341.47362.80359.65
    Minority Interest-94.82-117.76-87.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates246.66245.04272.61
    Equity Share Capital29.0329.0329.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0016.8718.77
    Diluted EPS17.0016.8718.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0016.8718.77
    Diluted EPS17.0016.8718.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 25, 2023