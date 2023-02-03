NAVA Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 880.01 crore, down 7.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 880.01 crore in December 2022 down 7.36% from Rs. 949.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 245.04 crore in December 2022 up 45.38% from Rs. 168.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 540.22 crore in December 2022 up 16.53% from Rs. 463.58 crore in December 2021.