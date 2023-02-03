 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NAVA Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 880.01 crore, down 7.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NAVA are:

Net Sales at Rs 880.01 crore in December 2022 down 7.36% from Rs. 949.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 245.04 crore in December 2022 up 45.38% from Rs. 168.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 540.22 crore in December 2022 up 16.53% from Rs. 463.58 crore in December 2021.

NAVA
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 880.01 741.68 949.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 880.01 741.68 949.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 211.51 272.28 224.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.15 -83.96 5.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.02 53.41 49.61
Depreciation 78.09 74.74 74.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 204.91 228.97 261.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 321.33 196.24 333.75
Other Income 140.80 138.68 55.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 462.13 334.92 389.20
Interest 109.56 107.61 84.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 352.57 227.31 304.96
Exceptional Items -- -- -31.20
P/L Before Tax 352.57 227.31 273.76
Tax -9.51 51.56 83.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 362.08 175.75 190.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.73 2.68 0.75
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 362.80 178.42 190.93
Minority Interest -117.76 -41.06 -22.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 245.04 137.36 168.56
Equity Share Capital 29.03 29.03 29.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.87 9.44 11.60
Diluted EPS 16.87 9.44 11.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.87 9.44 11.60
Diluted EPS 16.87 9.44 11.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
