    NAVA Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 880.01 crore, down 7.36% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NAVA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 880.01 crore in December 2022 down 7.36% from Rs. 949.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 245.04 crore in December 2022 up 45.38% from Rs. 168.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 540.22 crore in December 2022 up 16.53% from Rs. 463.58 crore in December 2021.

    NAVA
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations880.01741.68949.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations880.01741.68949.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials211.51272.28224.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.15-83.965.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.0253.4149.61
    Depreciation78.0974.7474.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses204.91228.97261.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax321.33196.24333.75
    Other Income140.80138.6855.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax462.13334.92389.20
    Interest109.56107.6184.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax352.57227.31304.96
    Exceptional Items-----31.20
    P/L Before Tax352.57227.31273.76
    Tax-9.5151.5683.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities362.08175.75190.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.732.680.75
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period362.80178.42190.93
    Minority Interest-117.76-41.06-22.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates245.04137.36168.56
    Equity Share Capital29.0329.0329.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.879.4411.60
    Diluted EPS16.879.4411.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.879.4411.60
    Diluted EPS16.879.4411.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited