Nava Bharat Ven Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 411.82 crore, up 68.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 411.82 crore in September 2021 up 68.09% from Rs. 245.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.31 crore in September 2021 up 170.04% from Rs. 37.52 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.07 crore in September 2021 up 144.97% from Rs. 65.75 crore in September 2020.

Nava Bharat Ven EPS has increased to Rs. 6.88 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.30 in September 2020.

Nava Bharat Ven shares closed at 118.90 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.58% returns over the last 6 months and 134.06% over the last 12 months.