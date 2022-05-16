 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nava Bharat Ven Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 463.84 crore, up 22.53% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nava Bharat Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 463.84 crore in March 2022 up 22.53% from Rs. 378.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.16 crore in March 2022 up 107.63% from Rs. 62.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.07 crore in March 2022 up 70.62% from Rs. 112.57 crore in March 2021.

Nava Bharat Ven EPS has increased to Rs. 8.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.87 in March 2021.

Nava Bharat Ven shares closed at 136.00 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Nava Bharat Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 463.84 506.60 378.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 463.84 506.60 378.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 201.95 211.33 158.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.71 10.66 45.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.13 25.32 20.38
Depreciation 8.45 8.14 7.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.51 62.80 52.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 145.09 188.34 94.64
Other Income 38.54 9.11 9.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 183.62 197.45 104.63
Interest 3.22 2.72 2.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 180.41 194.73 102.03
Exceptional Items -- -31.20 -0.91
P/L Before Tax 180.41 163.52 101.12
Tax 56.07 59.55 34.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 124.34 103.97 66.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 4.82 0.75 -4.46
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 129.16 104.72 62.21
Equity Share Capital 29.03 29.03 29.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.89 7.38 3.87
Diluted EPS 8.89 7.38 3.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.89 7.38 3.87
Diluted EPS 8.89 7.38 3.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 10:55 pm
