Nava Bharat Ven Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 463.84 crore, up 22.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 463.84 crore in March 2022 up 22.53% from Rs. 378.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.16 crore in March 2022 up 107.63% from Rs. 62.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.07 crore in March 2022 up 70.62% from Rs. 112.57 crore in March 2021.

Nava Bharat Ven EPS has increased to Rs. 8.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.87 in March 2021.

Nava Bharat Ven shares closed at 136.00 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)