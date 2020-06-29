Nava Bharat Ven Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 322.26 crore, down 6.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 322.26 crore in March 2020 down 6.95% from Rs. 346.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.19 crore in March 2020 up 7.41% from Rs. 37.42 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.82 crore in March 2020 down 9.89% from Rs. 75.26 crore in March 2019.

Nava Bharat Ven EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.26 in March 2019.

Nava Bharat Ven shares closed at 57.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -38.38% over the last 12 months.