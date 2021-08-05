Nava Bharat Ven Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 296.21 crore, up 93.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.21 crore in June 2021 up 93.89% from Rs. 152.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.71 crore in June 2021 up 104.25% from Rs. 22.38 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.41 crore in June 2021 up 70.74% from Rs. 47.68 crore in June 2020.

Nava Bharat Ven EPS has increased to Rs. 3.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.37 in June 2020.

Nava Bharat Ven shares closed at 125.85 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 105.30% returns over the last 6 months and 164.11% over the last 12 months.