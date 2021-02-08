MARKET NEWS

Nava Bharat Ven Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 250.67 crore, up 4.13% Y-o-Y

February 08, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nava Bharat Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 250.67 crore in December 2020 up 4.13% from Rs. 240.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.50 crore in December 2020 up 61.35% from Rs. 20.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.87 crore in December 2020 up 31.19% from Rs. 46.40 crore in December 2019.

Nava Bharat Ven EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2019.

Nava Bharat Ven shares closed at 60.70 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.85% returns over the last 6 months and -13.29% over the last 12 months.

Nava Bharat Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations250.67245.00240.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations250.67245.00240.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials141.38143.49168.20
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.01-18.05-33.84
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.7120.5122.02
Depreciation8.168.139.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses43.6341.8845.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.8149.0529.92
Other Income7.908.577.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.7157.6237.33
Interest2.973.355.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.7454.2731.69
Exceptional Items--2.08--
P/L Before Tax49.7456.3431.69
Tax17.8219.5911.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.9236.7520.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items0.580.76--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.5037.5220.14
Equity Share Capital35.2635.2635.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.992.301.23
Diluted EPS1.992.301.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.992.301.23
Diluted EPS1.992.301.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 8, 2021 04:11 pm

