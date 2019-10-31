Nava Bharat Ven Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 680.60 crore, down 11.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 680.60 crore in September 2019 down 11.42% from Rs. 768.35 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.94 crore in September 2019 down 30.11% from Rs. 97.21 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 292.95 crore in September 2019 down 22.51% from Rs. 378.07 crore in September 2018.

Nava Bharat Ven EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.16 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.86 in September 2018.

Nava Bharat Ven shares closed at 77.25 on October 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.19% returns over the last 6 months and -31.94% over the last 12 months.