Nava Bharat Ven Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 773.70 crore, down 12.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 773.70 crore in March 2019 down 12.56% from Rs. 884.80 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.77 crore in March 2019 down 66.69% from Rs. 212.46 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 339.25 crore in March 2019 down 23.12% from Rs. 441.27 crore in March 2018.

Nava Bharat Ven EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.27 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.87 in March 2018.

Nava Bharat Ven shares closed at 109.75 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.73% returns over the last 6 months and -15.41% over the last 12 months.