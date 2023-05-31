Naturite Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 41.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2023 down 41.87% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 164.36% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 123.08% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

Naturite Agro shares closed at 188.91 on May 30, 2023 (BSE)