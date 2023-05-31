Naturite Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 41.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Naturite Agro Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2023 down 41.87% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 164.36% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 123.08% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.
Naturite Agro shares closed at 188.91 on May 30, 2023 (BSE)
|Naturite Agro Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.48
|0.25
|2.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.48
|0.25
|2.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.02
|0.57
|6.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|-1.40
|-4.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.18
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.32
|0.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.55
|0.48
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.56
|0.48
|Interest
|0.03
|0.09
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.46
|0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|0.46
|0.39
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|0.52
|0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|0.52
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|5.30
|5.30
|5.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.98
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.98
|0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.98
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.98
|0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited