    Naturite Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 41.87% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Naturite Agro Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2023 down 41.87% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 164.36% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 123.08% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

    Naturite Agro shares closed at 188.91 on May 30, 2023 (BSE)

    Naturite Agro Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.480.252.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.480.252.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.020.576.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.08-1.40-4.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.180.16
    Depreciation0.030.030.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.510.320.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.550.48
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.560.48
    Interest0.030.090.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.180.460.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.180.460.39
    Tax0.00-0.060.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.180.520.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.180.520.28
    Equity Share Capital5.305.305.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.340.980.53
    Diluted EPS-0.340.980.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.340.980.53
    Diluted EPS-0.340.980.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 10:00 am