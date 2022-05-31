Naturite Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore, down 3.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore in March 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 up 139.59% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 up 145.61% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021.

Naturite Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in March 2021.

Naturite Agro shares closed at 103.00 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)