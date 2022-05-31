English
    Naturite Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore, down 3.11% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Naturite Agro Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore in March 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 up 139.59% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 up 145.61% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021.

    Naturite Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in March 2021.

    Naturite Agro shares closed at 103.00 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)

    Naturite Agro Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.542.072.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.542.072.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.182.691.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.64-1.121.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.190.16
    Depreciation0.040.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.450.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.48-0.16-1.16
    Other Income0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.48-0.16-1.16
    Interest0.090.040.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.39-0.20-1.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.39-0.20-1.16
    Tax0.11-0.04-0.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.28-0.16-0.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.28-0.16-0.71
    Equity Share Capital5.305.305.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.53-0.30-1.34
    Diluted EPS0.53-0.30-1.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.53-0.30-1.34
    Diluted EPS0.53-0.30-1.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 02:02 pm
