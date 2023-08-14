English
    Naturite Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 63.68% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Naturite Agro Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in June 2023 down 63.68% from Rs. 5.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 down 816.94% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2023 down 390.48% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

    Naturite Agro shares closed at 84.00 on August 08, 2023 (BSE)

    Naturite Agro Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.971.485.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.971.485.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.391.021.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.37-0.082.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.150.18
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.300.510.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.25-0.150.39
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.25-0.150.39
    Interest0.020.030.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.28-0.180.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.28-0.180.25
    Tax0.010.000.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.28-0.180.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.28-0.180.18
    Equity Share Capital5.305.305.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.42-0.340.34
    Diluted EPS-2.42-0.340.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.42-0.340.34
    Diluted EPS-2.42-0.340.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 04:00 pm

