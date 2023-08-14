Naturite Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 63.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in June 2023 down 63.68% from Rs. 5.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 down 816.94% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2023 down 390.48% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

Naturite Agro shares closed at 84.00 on August 08, 2023 (BSE)