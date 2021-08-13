Naturite Agro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore, down 35.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore in June 2021 down 35.94% from Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 87.97% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 down 79.73% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2020.

Naturite Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.39 in June 2020.

Naturite Agro shares closed at 117.00 on June 23, 2021 (BSE)