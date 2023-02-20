 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Naturite Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 87.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Naturite Agro Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 87.83% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 up 424.59% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 553.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Naturite Agro Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.25 0.64 2.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.25 0.64 2.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.57 2.30 2.69
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.40 -1.35 -1.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.17 0.19
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.32 0.47 0.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.55 -0.97 -0.16
Other Income 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.56 -0.97 -0.16
Interest 0.09 0.13 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.46 -1.10 -0.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.46 -1.10 -0.20
Tax -0.06 0.01 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.52 -1.11 -0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.52 -1.11 -0.16
Equity Share Capital 5.30 5.30 5.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 -2.09 -0.30
Diluted EPS 0.98 -2.09 -0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 -2.09 -0.30
Diluted EPS 0.98 -2.09 -0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited