Naturite Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 87.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 87.83% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 up 424.59% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 553.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.