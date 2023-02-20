Naturite Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 87.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 87.83% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 up 424.59% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 553.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Naturite Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2021.

Naturite Agro shares closed at 103.00 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)