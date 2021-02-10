Naturite Agro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 45.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in December 2020 down 45.87% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 down 205.51% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 105.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

Naturite Agro shares closed at 117.50 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)