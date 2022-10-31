 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Natural Capsule Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.06 crore, up 49.21% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natural Capsules are:

Net Sales at Rs 45.06 crore in September 2022 up 49.21% from Rs. 30.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.34 crore in September 2022 up 103.04% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.71 crore in September 2022 up 78.49% from Rs. 5.44 crore in September 2021.

Natural Capsule EPS has increased to Rs. 6.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.21 in September 2021.

Natural Capsule shares closed at 544.70 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.92% returns over the last 6 months and 255.55% over the last 12 months.

Natural Capsules
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 45.06 44.19 30.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 45.06 44.19 30.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.24 20.79 13.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.33 -0.73 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.69 2.63 2.26
Depreciation 1.96 1.63 1.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.79 12.32 8.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.71 7.55 4.11
Other Income 0.04 0.21 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.75 7.76 4.21
Interest 0.72 0.62 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.03 7.14 3.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.03 7.14 3.75
Tax 1.69 1.89 1.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.34 5.25 2.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.34 5.25 2.63
Equity Share Capital 7.77 7.01 6.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.87 7.48 4.21
Diluted EPS 6.87 7.48 4.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.87 7.48 4.21
Diluted EPS 6.87 7.48 4.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Natural Capsule #Natural Capsules #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.