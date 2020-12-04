Natural Capsule Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 18.65 Crore, Up 20.17% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.65 crore in September 2020 up 20.17% from Rs. 15.52 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2020 up 680% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.61 crore in September 2020 up 121.19% from Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2019.

Natural Capsule EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2019.

Natural Capsule shares closed at 79.30 on December 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 58.44% returns over the last 6 months and 66.42% over the last 12 months.