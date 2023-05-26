English
    Natural Capsule Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.12 crore, down 8.26% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natural Capsules are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.12 crore in March 2023 down 8.26% from Rs. 41.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2023 down 34.12% from Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.69 crore in March 2023 down 13.79% from Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2022.

    Natural Capsule EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.98 in March 2022.

    Natural Capsule shares closed at 448.95 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.19% returns over the last 6 months and -4.28% over the last 12 months.

    Natural Capsules
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.1245.5041.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.1245.5041.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.8121.8116.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.49--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.01-1.112.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.612.802.37
    Depreciation1.861.741.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.8311.8112.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.027.966.80
    Other Income0.810.010.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.837.977.53
    Interest1.270.950.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.567.026.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.567.026.86
    Tax1.201.771.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.365.255.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.365.255.10
    Equity Share Capital9.289.247.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.565.686.98
    Diluted EPS3.565.686.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.565.686.98
    Diluted EPS3.565.686.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Natural Capsule #Natural Capsules #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 10:24 pm