Natural Capsule Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.12 crore, up 47.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.12 crore in March 2021 up 47.73% from Rs. 15.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2021 up 1418.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2021 up 118.02% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2020.

Natural Capsule EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2020.

Natural Capsule shares closed at 158.40 on May 31, 2021 (BSE)