Natural Capsule Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.02 crore, down 1.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natural Capsules are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.02 crore in June 2019 down 1.68% from Rs. 14.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2019 down 24.05% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2019 down 17.93% from Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2018.

Natural Capsule EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2018.

Natural Capsule shares closed at 53.55 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.12% returns over the last 6 months and -46.18% over the last 12 months.