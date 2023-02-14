Natural Capsule Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.50 crore, up 20.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.50 crore in December 2022 up 20.98% from Rs. 37.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2022 up 27.12% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2022 up 24.97% from Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2021.