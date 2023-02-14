Natural Capsule Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.50 crore, up 20.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.50 crore in December 2022 up 20.98% from Rs. 37.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2022 up 27.12% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2022 up 24.97% from Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2021.

Natural Capsule EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.89 in December 2021.

Natural Capsule shares closed at 404.95 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.65% returns over the last 6 months and 11.77% over the last 12 months.