English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Natural Capsule Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.50 crore, up 20.98% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natural Capsules are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.50 crore in December 2022 up 20.98% from Rs. 37.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2022 up 27.12% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2022 up 24.97% from Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2021.

    Natural Capsule EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.89 in December 2021.

    Natural Capsule shares closed at 404.95 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.65% returns over the last 6 months and 11.77% over the last 12 months.

    Natural Capsules
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.5045.0637.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.5045.0637.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.8120.2415.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.49----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.11-0.330.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.802.692.63
    Depreciation1.741.961.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.8112.7911.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.967.716.46
    Other Income0.010.040.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.977.756.52
    Interest0.950.720.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.027.035.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.027.035.95
    Tax1.771.691.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.255.344.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.255.344.13
    Equity Share Capital9.247.777.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.686.875.89
    Diluted EPS5.686.875.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.686.875.89
    Diluted EPS5.686.875.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Natural Capsule #Natural Capsules #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:22 am