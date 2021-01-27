Natural Capsule Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.75 crore, up 32.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.75 crore in December 2020 up 32.86% from Rs. 16.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2020 up 604.35% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2020 up 83.7% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2019.

Natural Capsule EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2019.

Natural Capsule shares closed at 93.35 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 97.15% returns over the last 6 months and 81.44% over the last 12 months.