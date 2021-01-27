MARKET NEWS

Natural Capsule Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.75 crore, up 32.86% Y-o-Y

January 27, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natural Capsules are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.75 crore in December 2020 up 32.86% from Rs. 16.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2020 up 604.35% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2020 up 83.7% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2019.

Natural Capsule EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2019.

Natural Capsule shares closed at 93.35 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 97.15% returns over the last 6 months and 81.44% over the last 12 months.

Natural Capsules
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations21.7518.6516.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations21.7518.6516.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.948.417.88
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.330.82-0.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.121.791.99
Depreciation1.091.051.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.005.194.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.271.390.47
Other Income0.020.170.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.291.560.69
Interest0.030.040.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.261.520.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.261.520.42
Tax0.640.350.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.621.170.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.621.170.23
Equity Share Capital6.236.236.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.591.910.38
Diluted EPS2.591.910.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.591.910.38
Diluted EPS2.591.910.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Natural Capsule #Natural Capsules #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jan 27, 2021 09:44 am

