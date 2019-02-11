Natural Capsule Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.33 crore, up 7.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.33 crore in December 2018 up 7.85% from Rs. 14.21 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2018 down 49.49% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2018 down 20.9% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2017.

Natural Capsule EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2017.

Natural Capsule shares closed at 63.40 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.63% returns over the last 6 months and -50.66% over the last 12 months.