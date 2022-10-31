Natural Capsule Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.06 crore, up 49.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.06 crore in September 2022 up 49.21% from Rs. 30.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.32 crore in September 2022 up 103.83% from Rs. 2.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.69 crore in September 2022 up 78.78% from Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2021.

Natural Capsule EPS has increased to Rs. 6.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.18 in September 2021.

Natural Capsule shares closed at 544.70 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.92% returns over the last 6 months and 255.55% over the last 12 months.