Natural Capsule Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.62 crore, down 9.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.62 crore in March 2023 down 9.46% from Rs. 41.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2023 down 65.23% from Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2023 down 33.22% from Rs. 8.94 crore in March 2022.

Natural Capsule EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.02 in March 2022.

Natural Capsule shares closed at 436.70 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.48% returns over the last 6 months and -6.89% over the last 12 months.