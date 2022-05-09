Natural Capsule Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.55 crore, up 79.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.55 crore in March 2022 up 79.71% from Rs. 23.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2022 up 214.11% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.94 crore in March 2022 up 140.32% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021.

Natural Capsule EPS has increased to Rs. 7.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2021.

Natural Capsule shares closed at 515.25 on May 06, 2022 (BSE)