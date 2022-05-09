English
    Natural Capsule Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.55 crore, up 79.71% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Natural Capsules are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.55 crore in March 2022 up 79.71% from Rs. 23.12 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2022 up 214.11% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.94 crore in March 2022 up 140.32% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021.

    Natural Capsule EPS has increased to Rs. 7.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2021.

    Natural Capsule shares closed at 515.25 on May 06, 2022 (BSE)

    Natural Capsules
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.5537.6123.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.5537.6123.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.1515.7410.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.440.150.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.372.632.33
    Depreciation1.391.251.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.4611.416.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.746.432.39
    Other Income0.810.060.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.556.492.59
    Interest0.670.570.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.885.922.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.885.922.43
    Tax1.761.820.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.124.101.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.124.101.63
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.124.101.63
    Equity Share Capital7.017.016.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.025.852.51
    Diluted EPS7.025.852.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.025.852.51
    Diluted EPS7.025.852.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 9, 2022 09:11 pm
