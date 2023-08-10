Natural Capsule Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.70 crore, down 14.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.70 crore in June 2023 down 14.69% from Rs. 44.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2023 down 65.07% from Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.13 crore in June 2023 down 34.51% from Rs. 9.36 crore in June 2022.

Natural Capsule EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.43 in June 2022.

Natural Capsule shares closed at 392.50 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.36% returns over the last 6 months and -20.71% over the last 12 months.