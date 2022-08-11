Natural Capsule Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.19 crore, up 71.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.19 crore in June 2022 up 71.88% from Rs. 25.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2022 up 149.28% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.36 crore in June 2022 up 118.18% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2021.

Natural Capsule EPS has increased to Rs. 7.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.35 in June 2021.

Natural Capsule shares closed at 495.00 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.62% returns over the last 6 months and 194.38% over the last 12 months.