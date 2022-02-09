Natural Capsule Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.61 crore, up 72.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.61 crore in December 2021 up 72.92% from Rs. 21.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021 up 153.09% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021 up 128.99% from Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2020.

Natural Capsule EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.59 in December 2020.

Natural Capsule shares closed at 298.10 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)