Natural Biocon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, up 259.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natural Biocon (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in March 2023 up 259.99% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 407.67% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 550% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
Natural Biocon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.
|Natural Biocon shares closed at 6.30 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.96% returns over the last 6 months and -36.23% over the last 12 months.
|Natural Biocon (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.86
|0.39
|0.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.86
|0.39
|0.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.42
|0.32
|0.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.86
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.01
|0.00
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.06
|-0.04
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.06
|-0.04
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.06
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|0.06
|-0.04
|Tax
|0.05
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.13
|0.05
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.13
|0.05
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|11.37
|11.37
|11.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.04
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.04
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.04
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.04
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited