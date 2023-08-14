Natural Biocon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 201.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2023 up 201.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 155.98% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Natural Biocon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Natural Biocon shares closed at 8.80 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 72.89% returns over the last 6 months and 76.00% over the last 12 months.