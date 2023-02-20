Natural Biocon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 642.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 642.1% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 239.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.