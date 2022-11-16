Natura Hue Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 5.56% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 919.1% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Natura Hue shares closed at 5.51 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.44% returns over the last 6 months and 171.43% over the last 12 months.