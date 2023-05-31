Natraj Proteins Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.03 crore, up 54.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.03 crore in March 2023 up 54.36% from Rs. 32.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 106.18% from Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 up 126.65% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022.

Natraj Proteins EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.45 in March 2022.

Natraj Proteins shares closed at 50.64 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.41% returns over the last 6 months and -54.60% over the last 12 months.